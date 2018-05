HOUSTON – Homicide investigators are en route to the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Houston Friday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened about 8:40 a.m. at an apartment located in the 7200 block of TC Jester Boulevard.

Homicide investigators are en route to an apparent murder/suicide at an apartment at 7200 TC Jester Blvd. Witness heard a gunshot about 840am. A female was found deceased on patio. Male located deceased inside with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. PIO is on scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 25, 2018

Police said a witness heard a gunshot at that time, and a woman was found dead on the patio.

A man was located dead inside the apartment with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

© 2018 KHOU