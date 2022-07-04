Video: Man says he was robbed in Montrose area after leaving a Sugar Land bank

The victim told police he threw an envelope that had a "large sum of money" and the suspect grabbed it, got back into an SUV and left the scene.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify the people who robbed a man last month after he believes he was followed from a Sugar Land bank.

The Houston Police Department recently released a video of the incident that happened on March 8 around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said the victim told them he had just arrived at a relative's house in the 400 block of West Bell Street when a man got out of a black GMC Yukon XL SUV and ran up to him in the driveway. The victim told police he threw an envelope that had a "large sum of money" and the suspect grabbed it and got back in the SUV and left the scene.

The victim said he had just left a bank in the 11700 block of University Boulevard in Sugar Land and believes he could have been followed.

HPD said the suspect was wearing a hoodie and had a cloth face covering. The SUV had paper plates.