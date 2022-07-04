Video: Man says he was robbed in Montrose area after leaving a Sugar Land bank

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify the people who robbed a man last month after he believes he was followed from a Sugar Land bank.
The Houston Police Department recently released a video of the incident that happened on March 8 around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators said the victim told them he had just arrived at a relative's house in the 400 block of West Bell Street when a man got out of a black GMC Yukon XL SUV and ran up to him in the driveway. The victim told police he threw an envelope that had a "large sum of money" and the suspect grabbed it and got back in the SUV and left the scene.
The victim said he had just left a bank in the 11700 block of University Boulevard in Sugar Land and believes he could have been followed.
HPD said the suspect was wearing a hoodie and had a cloth face covering. The SUV had paper plates.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. There is a reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and/or charging of the suspects in the case. Tips must be given to Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. You can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.