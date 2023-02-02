HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston

Video shows four guys going into a store to rob the place. During the robbery, an employee was shot in the chin.

HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot.

It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One of the men is seen with a gun, as two others go to the cash register. Police said while the man with a gun was giving demands to employees, the gun went off, hitting an employee in the chin.

The four thieves then left the store and took off running.

At this point, we don’t have word of the condition of the employee who was shot.