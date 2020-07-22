HPD: Officer shoots suspect in chest during car chase, shootout

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and starting firing at officers from his moving vehicle during the pursuit.

HOUSTON — A suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a police pursuit and shootout on Houston’s south side early Wednesday, police said.

It was about 12:45 a.m. when police said they saw the 30-year-old male suspect driving recklessly. When police tried to stop him, he kept going.

Police said a few minutes into the chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and started firing at police from the moving car. Police fired back, and one bullet struck the suspect in his chest.

The suspect eventually crashed into a median in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail. The vehicle caught fire, and the suspect jumped out and tried to run away, but he was caught and arrested.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

The officers involved in the pursuit and shootout were not hurt, said HPD Assistant Chief Troy Finner.