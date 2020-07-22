China says US ordered it to abruptly close Houston consulate, firefighters respond to reports of fire

China warns that it will retaliate to the Trump administration's order that the Chinese consulate in Houston cease operations, The New York Times reports.

HOUSTON — China says the United States government this week ordered it to abruptly close its Houston consulate in what it called a "provocation" that violates international law.

There was no immediate confirmation or explanation for the closure order from the U.S., however.

The New York Times reported that the Chinese government issued a warning that it would retaliate for the closure.

A source told KHOU 11 the consulate is being evicted by 4 p.m. Friday. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the U.S. had demanded Tuesday the consulate cease operations. He said that China strongly condemns “such an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-US relations.”

Firefighters Tuesday evening responded to the consulate, located in Houston's Montrose neighborhood, where someone was reportedly burning documents in a patio area.

Witnesses said that people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans, the Associated Press reported.

Neighbors called 911 around 8:20 p.m. and reported the flames, but firefighters were not allowed onto the property. The Houston Fire Department said due to international agreement, they could not enter the premises without consent unless there was a threat to health and safety.

Relations between China and the United States have been strained this year as the Trump administration tries to negotiate another trade deal.

In another sign of increasing tensions, The Justice Department on Tuesday said hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing coronavirus vaccines and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies worldwide. The indictment said the hackers in recent months researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of Massachusetts and Maryland companies known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments. The case was filed this month in federal court in Washington state and was unsealed Tuesday. The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who prosecutors say stole information of interest to the Chinese government.