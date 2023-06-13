Accidental shooting? HPD officer, his wife say it was. Investigators think otherwise.

While Galib Chowdhury sits in jail, his wife is still recovering after she was shot in the face by him in the early-morning hours Monday.

HOUSTON — Both the Houston Police Department officer and his wife who he shot in the face said the shooting was accidental, according to officials.

But, HPD investigators said the evidence shows otherwise.

It happened in the early-morning hours Monday. Galib Chowdhury, 31, was arrested and relieved of duty after authorities said he shot his wife in the face during a domestic violence incident. He was taken to jail and a judge set his bond at $125,000. Chowdhury is charged with aggravated assault of a family member having caused serious bodily harm with a weapon. He had no previous run-ins with the law.

He had been on the force for two years and his career with HPD will likely end soon, according to the Houston Police Officers' Union.

ARRESTED: Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious bodily injury in the shooting of his wife.



Chowdhury, an off-duty HPD officer at the time of the shooting, is relieved of duty.



On Tuesday, Chowdhury wiped his eyes as a magistrate read details of the alleged crime and what investigators said he did to his wife.

"The complainant (wife) was shot in the right eyeball and had a cheekbone fracture and multiple fractures to their hand and fingers," the magistrate read during his court appearance.

According to what came out in court, Chowdhury called 911 claiming that he fired a rifle at an intruder inside he and his wife's Clay Road apartment but accidentally shot his 30-year-old wife in the face. According to court records, an AR-style rifle was found in his apartment.

Authorities said the injuries suggest Chowdhury's wife might have been trying to cover her face when she was shot.

"Officers determined that the crime scene did not match the description of what allegedly happened by Mr. Chowdhury," the magistrate said.

Chowdhury is accused of angrily texting his wife before the shooting. Some of that exchange was read aloud in court.

Chowdhury's wife refused to speak with officers at the hospital. She also told the medical staff that she was accidentally shot, according to officials.

Leticia Manzano, with the Houston Area Women’s Center, can’t speak to Chowdhury's case specifically but said victims of domestic violence often struggle with reporting alleged crimes.

"That's where I see the greatest instance of fear. Domestic violence is not about one isolated incident -- it’s a pattern of abuse -- so my hope for her is that she talks to someone who might help her see the pattern that led to this situation," Manzano said. "How would you make a police report, in their (victims') eyes, to your husband’s friends? You know? How can you trust that the system will work for them?"

Chowdhury remains relieved of duty with HPD pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Members of his family said they're devastated and are praying for everyone involved in the situation. Chowdhury's father said it's a very difficult time. He declined an on-camera interview and said everything is still sinking in. The family was trying to figure out what they needed to do to visit Chowdhury in jail.

Chowdhury is due back in court on Wednesday.

Mental health resources

According to HPD officials, the department has a peer assistance program and also offers free mental health and other support to both officers and their families. That’s in addition to what the Houston Police Officer’s Union provides.

"We have specially trained retirees that do a phenomenal job with our officers that are dealing with stress or any kind of mental issue or breakdown or substance abuse, whatever it may be," HPOU President Douglas Griffith said.

Griffith said it appears that no one reached out in this case and since it happened while Chowdhury was off-duty, the union will not provide legal assistance.

"Obviously, something led to this situation and it’s truly sickening and sad," Griffith said.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The City of Houston has this resource page.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).