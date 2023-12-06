HPD: Off-duty officer shoots woman in the face in west Houston

Houston police said they have too much to sort out before they can talk about what led up to the shooting.

HOUSTON — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the face by an off-duty officer, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at The Westerly apartments off Clay Road near Beltway 8 in west Houston just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the woman was found by first responders with a gunshot wound to the face and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she is expected to survive.

HPD brass, including Chief Troy Finner, were at the scene following the shooting, but no one has spoken about what happened. An HPD spokesperson said they simply have too much to sort out before they can talk about their investigation.

Police don't know what led up to the shooting or the officer's connection to the woman.

HPD is expected to have a briefing on the shooting at police headquarters this morning at 10 a.m.