HOUSTON - Four MS-13 gang members have been arrested and charged in the June murder of a man, according to Houston Police.

Police have charged Marlon Miranda, 19, Wilson Ventura-Mejia, 22, Miguel Aguilar-Ochoa, 33, and Carlos Elias Henriquez-Torres, 18, with murder in the death of Victor Castro-Martinez, 25.

Police say Castro-Martinez was found in a wooded area of a city park at 6700 Long Drive around 11:30 a.m. June 7. He suffered several apparent stab wounds, according to police.

More details on the arrests are expected to be released during a news conference at noon on Tuesday.

