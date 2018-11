HOUSTON – A 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening in northwest Houston.

It happened in the 1500 block of Big Bend Drive.

The Houston Police Department did not release any details on why the teenager was shot. They did say he died at the hospital.

#BREAKING 16-year-old killed in shooting on Big Bend Dr in NW Houston. Homicide investigators are at the scene. #Khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 29, 2018

North West officers are at a homicide scene 1500 Big Bend. 16 year old male is deceased at the hospital. Homicide detectives are on scene. pic.twitter.com/HK4hsbRdwT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 29, 2018

Homicide is on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

