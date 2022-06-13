HPD: Innocent taco truck employee wounded in shootout in southeast Houston

Police say the woman was shot in the eye, but is expected to survive. Two other people were injured in the shootout.

HOUSTON — Three people, including an innocent taco truck employee, were wounded during a shootout in southeast Houston late Sunday night, police said.

This happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Edgebrook Drive.

Houston police said a white vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a church near a taco truck when a blue Chevrolet Malibu pulled up and there was an exchange of gunfire.

One of the suspects, a Black male wearing a long sleeve green shirt with a hoodie, ran from the scene heading north, police said. The Malibu sped away but was pulled over by a Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constable a few blocks away.

There were three people inside of the Malibu. Police said one of the occupants was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital.

The other two people have been detained.

Police said two women were injured during the shooting. One of them was an innocent employee at the taco truck who was hit in the eye.

She is expected to survive.

Police said it not clear if the other woman who was injured was involved in the incident.