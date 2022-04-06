1 dead, 1 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Walmart parking lot, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the woman was trying to end the relationship when she was shot by the man, who then shot himself.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after ad murder and attempted suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened in a Walmart parking lot at 13003 Tomball Parkway near West Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Gonzalez says the woman was trying to end a relationship with the suspect when he shot her and then himself.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect has been taken to the hospital where he remains at this time.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.