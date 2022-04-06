3 shot outside nightclub after suspect in U-Haul truck opens fire, police say

One woman is in critical condition and a man and woman are stable following the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Police say they received calls about a shooting around 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard.

According to Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher, the shooting happened after one suspect in a U-Haul truck drove by and fired into the parking lot of the nightclub.

There is no description of the suspect at this time, according to police.

Police confirmed there is a U-Haul provider nearby the location of the shooting, but that they are unsure if the truck involved came from that specific location.

The U-Haul truck has not been located, according to police. There's also surveillance footage in the area that police are hoping to get to help their investigation.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals. One woman is currently in critical condition and the other two, a man and woman, are stable. Police say the age ranges of the victims are between 32 and 50 years old.