Man files lawsuit after he says he was shot at Houston club

Attorneys said Tabú Nightclub owners and operators have failed to implement adequate security measures despite being aware of the long-standing history of violence.

HOUSTON — Attorneys say the owners and operators of Tabú Nightclub allegedly committed gross negligence in connection with multiple violent crimes and shootings, leading to a lawsuit against them.

The City of Houston also filed a lawsuit against the defendants, seeking to have the nightclub shut down.

Levi Harvey was just discharged from a nearly two-week-long hospital stay after being shot multiple times. He said his life has been turned upside down.

"It really doesn’t make sense for us not to be able to go out and have a good time," Harvey said. "It’s not OK for us to just be out and be hit by gunfire that has absolutely nothing to do with us."

Harvey and five others were gunned down in the parking lot after a night out with friends at Tabú Nightclub in the Galleria area.

"I didn't know whether I was going to live or die," Harvey said.

The alleged shooter shot Harvey three times in his abdomen, his back, and his leg.

"I have a bullet literally lodged in my spine," Harvey said.

He's seeking damages of more than $1 million. His lawsuit comes after a long history of alleged violent criminal activity on the premises, according to attorneys. Attorney Mo Aziz is representing Harvey and said that the defendants have failed to implement adequate security measures to deter this type of activity despite being aware of the long-standing history of violent criminal activity occurring on the premises.

"The owners and operators of Tabú Nightclub have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for their patrons," Aziz said. "Instead, they have allowed a culture of violence to thrive, resulting in innocent people being injured or killed."

The lawsuit seeks to hold the defendants accountable for their actions and to ensure that no one else is harmed.

In response, PHCG -- one of the investment groups involved in the lawsuit, released this statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and individuals affected by the incident that happened on June 11th. We are grateful for the dedication of the work from the Houston Police Department on this case."

Houston police are searching for possible suspects including 32-year-old Carl Douglas Green. He is being charged with aggravated assault in the June 11 shooting.

WANTED: Carl Douglas Green, 32, is charged with aggravated assault in this shooting of 5 men and 1 woman at 6003 Richmond Ave. on June 11.



TIPS on his whereabouts: Call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS.



(1/2) https://t.co/l3cPYojGfn pic.twitter.com/xkFnZrzS1X — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 26, 2023

