HPD identifies alleged gunman wanted in shooting that left multiple people injured near Galleria area

Carl Douglas Green, 32, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault in the shooting on June 11 in the parking lot of Tabú Restaurant & Lounge.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a 32-year-old man in the shooting that injured six people in the parking lot of a business near the Galleria area almost two weeks ago

Green remains on the run and police are asking for help locating him.

Green remains on the run and police are asking for help locating him.

A surveillance video of Green, who was wearing white pants, and a person of interest – known only by the alias “Cabo” – was also released Monday. The person of interest is the male in shorts and a black hat in the video.

Five men, ages 29, 27, 27, 30 and 32, and a 28-year-old woman are recovering from their injuries stemming from the shooting, police said. Another 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries to the arm from broken glass.

Second lawsuit filed

Also, a second lawsuit has been filed against Tabú Restaurant & Lounge.

Attorneys representing several people injured in what they call "violent crimes" at the club announced their lawsuit Monday morning.

One of the plaintiffs was shot two weeks ago. The lawyers said Simeon Harvey was shot three times and was just released from the hospital Sunday.

Last week, the city of Houston filed a lawsuit against the club alleging health and safety violations. A judge granted a temporary restraining order shutting the club down.

What happened

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, officers found six people who were shot following a disturbance inside the lounge that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and out of surgery. The other five are expected to survive.

"It makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot," Finner said. "Make no mistake about it, we're gonna find out who did it. We're gonna hold them accountable."

Finner said several off-duty deputies were at the lounge at the time working an extra job and that they would be helping with the investigation. He also said that the lounge has a history of issues.

"They've had problems here before and we're gonna look into that to make sure we're doing everything we can do," Finner said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact HPD's Major Assaults Division.