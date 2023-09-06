Woman arrested for allegedly scamming 75-year-old man out of more than $100K,

Prosecutors said Savannah Bimbo, 22, along with two other women, Jessica Bimbo and Sue Ellen Stanley, ran the scam for almost an entire year.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman who officials said was on the run for scamming a 75-year-old man out of more than $100,000 has been arrested.

Prosecutors said Savannah Bimbo, 22, along with two other women, Jessica Bimbo and Sue Ellen Stanley, ran the scam for almost an entire year until the Harris County District Attorney's Office received an anonymous tip.

According to Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap, Savannah Bimbo and Stanley were arrested in late May while driving a stolen truck. Heap said Savannah Bimbo had a felony warrant out for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Stanley, 42, was arrested on similar charges, the constable said.

