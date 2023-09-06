Woman arrested for allegedly scamming 75-year-old man out of more than $100K,

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman who officials said was on the run for scamming a 75-year-old man out of more than $100,000 has been arrested.
Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story before the arrest was announced.
Prosecutors said Savannah Bimbo, 22, along with two other women, Jessica Bimbo and Sue Ellen Stanley, ran the scam for almost an entire year until the Harris County District Attorney's Office received an anonymous tip.
According to Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap, Savannah Bimbo and Stanley were arrested in late May while driving a stolen truck. Heap said Savannah Bimbo had a felony warrant out for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Stanley, 42, was arrested on similar charges, the constable said.
Tips for avoiding sweetheart scams
Heap provided the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of these types of scams:
- Don't send money. Never send anyone cash or pay with gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency to an online love interest. You won’t get it back.
- Pass this info on to a friend. You may not have gotten tangled up with a romance scam, but chances are, you know someone who will — if they haven’t already.
- Check out their photos online.
- Look out for red flags like someone asking you for money, or providing you with inconsistent information in their profile.
- Have a few video calls with the person to get to know them better and verify that they are who they say they are.
- Do a background check if possible.
- Don't provide any personal or financial information to someone you don't know.
- Be suspicious if someone you've only just met starts professing their love for you or asking for your contact information.
- Be wary of any requests for money, even for seemingly innocent reasons such as medical bills or plane tickets.
- Don't be fooled by stories of hardship or requests for help.