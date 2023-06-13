Here's how scammers are using your Google searches to steal from you

Google has become the go-to when we need any type of information. Sadly, scammers have figured it out, too.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Scammers are figuring out how to take advantage of victims by using commonly Googled phrases.

Google has become the go-to when we need any type of information. Sadly, scammers have figured it out, too. They're exploiting commonly searched phrases to scam you out of money and personal information.

A quick search is an easy way to find a contact number for a company's customer service department and scammers know it. That's why they buy ads to come out on top of search results. Then, they provide links and numbers that go to them instead of the company for which you're looking.

"They handle these calls, hundreds a day, and they'll sound just like the technician," Peter Warmka said.

Experts recommend ignoring the ads and going to a company's website to find contact information.

Another troubling trend is targeting people who are trying to keep their personal information safe. Monitoring your credit report can help you spot fraud and you're able to get free copies. But, never search "free credit report."

"They're going to ask you for all this really, really crucial information," Warmka said.

Under the pretense of providing your free credit report, scammers will try to get everything from your date of birth to your Social Security number, which leaves you at risk of identity theft.

Instead, go directly to AnnualCreditReport.com.

When it comes to looking for a job, experts said to stay away from searching for "high-paying remote jobs." The Better Business Bureau said employment scams in Texas are skyrocketing.

"Cybercriminals are just extremely tricky now. They're doing their homework. They know who the people are in positions of hiring. They know the recruiting agencies. They know the companies that are probably hiring as well and they're posing, imitating, duplicating," BBB's Jason Meza said.

Watch out for offers that say you're "automatically qualified," or ask you to pay for equipment. And remember, just because something is in those purchased spots on the top of the page doesn't mean it's safe.

"We usually click on the top three, so again, fraudsters have capitalized on that," Dr. Fraud's Michael Skiba said.