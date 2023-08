HPD commanders are heading to the scene on S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive near Wayside Drive.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East End late Wednesday morning.

Houston police said preliminary information is that two alleged robbery suspects were shot and killed just after 11 a.m. on S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive near Wayside Drive.

No other details were available. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

HPD commanders are heading to the scene.

