Man shot at intersection of S. Main and South Loop identified as well-known Houston entrepreneur

HOUSTON — A man who was shot to death Thursday night in his car at the intersection of South Main and 610 has been identified as a local businessman.

Medical examiner records show that 32-year-old Alexander Effani was killed that night.

Police are still searching for a suspect, who they said took off in a black SUV.

A growing memorial now sits in front of Effani's clothing store, Pimperelli, in southwest Houston.

Houston police said a man driving a black SUV pulled up to the intersection Thursday night, got out of his car with a rifle and fired several shots into a white escalade before taking off.

A nurse who saw the incident said he was driving home from work when he heard gunshots and saw the victim unresponsive in the car.

"I got out of the car because I saw he wasn’t moving," the witness said. "Some other guy came out with a tool, broke the window, opened the door."

But he said at that point, it was too late.

“Checked his pulse, there was no pulse," the nurse said.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Effani was well known for his fashion brand, Pimperelli, touted by popular rappers Young Thug and 21 Savage, which rose to popularity from this signature bandana puffer jacket.

Effani had just recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of opening his first brick-and-mortar shop.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.