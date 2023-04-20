HPD: Man shot to death in SUV at Main and South Loop intersection

Police said the victim was at the intersection when a black SUV pulled up, a man got out with a rifle and filed several shots into his Escalade.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death in an SUV at the intersection of South Main and 610 Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the victim was in an Escalade at the intersection when a black SUV pulled up and a man got out with a rifle and fired several shots. It happened around 9 p.m.

Houston Police Department investigators said they were working to gather surveillance video and speak with witnesses regarding the incident.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

A nurse who saw the incident said he was driving home from work when he heard gunshots and saw the victim unresponsive in the car. He said another bystander helped break the window to try to render aid, but said the victim didn't have a pulse.

There's no word on a motive.