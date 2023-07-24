HPD: Mother shot, killed during custody exchange with father of 2-year-old

Houston police detectives said the man was found hours later dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child is with family now.

HOUSTON — A man shot and killed the mother of his child during a custody exchange in the Spring Branch area Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police detectives said the man was found hours later dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child is 2 years old and with family now.

This happened at 9:45 p.m. at the apartment complex where the father lives on Ojemon Road near the intersection of Bingle Road and Westview Drive.

Police said the victim had arrived to pick up their 2-year-old son. She was with her boyfriend and another friend who had her 16-day-old baby with her. The newborn was cut by the glass during the shooting but is expected to be OK.

The victim who was shot died at the scene. The other two adults were not injured in the shooting.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting but said there was an argument between the former couple before the shooting happened.

Investigators said a K-9 officer found the shooter about a block away from the shooting.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).