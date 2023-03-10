Man killed after gunman in truck opens fire on gas station in N. Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this area is known for a lot of activity but they hope to work with the community to reduce crime here.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials are calling on the community for help after a deadly shooting at a gas station in north Harris County Monday night.

This happened at 8:30 p.m. on Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a white pickup, possibly a Ford F-150, was seen heading east on Barren Springs when someone in the truck opened fire toward the gas station. A man standing in front of the gas station was hit.

The truck then drove away. The man shot was believed to be in his early 20s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary details led sheriff’s office officials to believe an assault rifle was used.

This was also the same area of a shooting back in January where two men were killed in an ambush-style attack.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this area is known for a lot of activity, but they hope to work with the community to reduce crime here.

“This was always a busy intersection, a lot of activity around these stores, and so somebody out there saw something, possibly got information or more accurate information on the truck,” the sheriff said. “So if anybody has any information, please, let us do our jobs these guys can clear these cases but we need the public’s help.”

A white pickup truck was also seen fleeing the area. If you have any info regarding this incident, contact us at 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU. https://t.co/yVDw2qqfQ6 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 3, 2023