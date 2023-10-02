National Night Out community events held in Houston area Tuesday

NNO is all about building a positive relationship between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.

HOUSTON — A chance to meet the local men and women in law enforcement could be coming to a neighborhood near you.

Local police, constable and sheriff’s offices across the Houston area are hitting the streets and partnering with neighborhoods for National Night Out on Tuesday.

What is National Night Out?

National Night Out is a nationwide community-building initiative that aims to promote partnerships between the people in the community and law enforcement.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” the organization's website says.

Neighborhoods around the country and military bases around the world hold events with officers on the first Tuesday in August in most states, but in Texas, the night is held on the first Tuesday in October because of the extreme summer heat.

What events are held during National Night Out?

Some neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, games and other events that can also include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

Some organizers, like the Glenwood Forest Community Civic Club, host the event at local venues. This year, GFCCC and other partners are hosting National Night Out for its community at Spindletap Brewery on Hirch Road. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a meet and greet from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by free food, music, prizes and giveaways, the organization said.

How did National Night Out start?

In 1981, the National Association of Town Watch was founded, according to the National Night Out website. It provided community watch groups with safety information and resources in a way that kept the community motivated and involved in partnership with law enforcement.

The initiative grew over the next three years and over time became what we now know as National Night Out.

The first annual National Night Out happened in 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, the website says.

How to be a part of National Night Out