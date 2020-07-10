‘NOT OUR DONUT SHOPS!’ Houston police looking for robbery suspect who hit same donut shop twice

Police are trying to identify a masked robber who held up the same Shipley Do-Nuts shop two days in a row.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them track down a robbery suspect who held up the same donut shop twice.

The first robbery happened on Tuesday, September 29, at the Shipley’ Do-Nuts at 2321 South SH 6.

After buying a donut, the suspect pulled out a gun and grabbed the cash drawer from the register and left. It happened around 3:50 p.m.

Wearing the same Texas A&M sweatshirt and baggy jeans, he showed up again the next day just after 3 p.m.

The suspect told the employee in Spanish “You know.” Then he jumped across the counter, pulled out the cash drawer and left.

This time, he was seen jumping into the passenger seat of a 2010 to 2012 black Volkswagen Jetta with a sunroof. It sped away heading north on South SH 6 towards I-10.

NOT OUR DONUT SHOPS!! Donut bandit actively sought by @houstonpolice after robbing same donut shop two days in a row in West Houston. If you know this guy, call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story-->https://t.co/Uwzxn5RzeK #donutsarelife #donutlove pic.twitter.com/gL1UXn2grC — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 7, 2020

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 5'5 to 5'7, medium build and medium complexion. He had a tear drop on the right cheek of his face and spoke Spanish.

The HPD robbery division had a little fun on Twitter, poking fun at police officers’ reputation for loving donuts.

“NOT OUR DONUT SHOPS!! Donut bandit actively sought by @houstonpolice,” they tweeted.

If you recognize this suspect, call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.