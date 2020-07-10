Mom, boyfriend put body of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass in sewage drain after her death, prosecutors say

During the search and investigation, the couple appeared to be inconsolable and emotional over the little girl's disappearance.

HOUSTON — We’re learning more about the criminal charges filed after the body a little girl was found in a Houston bayou over the summer.

The child’s mother, 20-year-old Sahara Ervin, and the mother’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Travion Thompson, were taken into custody and charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. A probable cause hearing was held overnight.

There are still many questions about the case, however, including the timeline of when 2-year-old Maliyah Bass went missing and how exactly she died.

A jogger found the little girl’s body in Brays Bayou on Aug. 23, just one day after her mother reported her missing. The child's mother said she left the toddler alone for a few minutes in the courtyard of a southwest Houston apartment complex.

After the child’s body was found in the bayou, her mother and the mother’s boyfriend were both brought in for questioning.

Thompson, the boyfriend, was in court overnight while the girl’s mother didn't appear due to medical reasons.

Prosecutors allege that Ervin and her boyfriend injured the 2-year-old, and that after she died they put the her body in a sewage drain where it floated about 20 miles to the bayou where the girl’s remains were later found.

The story Ervin and Thompson initially told police and the public was Maliyah was last seen alive playing in a courtyard playground. Throughout the investigation and media interviews, the couple appeared to be inconsolable and emotional about Maliyah's disappearance:

But now police say they knew what happened all along.

In court overnight, a judge set bail at $175,000 for the mother and $150,000 for the boyfriend.

On Tuesday, the child’s father said he still wants more answers in the case.

"I want to know what actually happened to her and I'm glad they found out about them," Octavious Bass said.

"I am confident foul play is involved and what the family wants now is justice," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said after Maliyah's body was found.

When the child's body was found, Ervin was at the scene and appeared to be inconsolable and collapsed to the ground. On Aug. 23, Thompson was seen on camera being very emotional about the news as well.