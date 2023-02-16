What will happen to 11-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old student on Aldine ISD bus?

Legal analyst Carmen Roe said the child can't be tried as an adult due to their age and, after a ruling, will be placed in state custody or go back to their family.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old is facing three felony charges after authorities said they sexually assaulted a younger student on a school bus several times.

The 6-year-old victim's mother said the assaults happened in the back of an Aldine Independent School District school bus over a five-month period.

The 11-year-old is facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The charges were accepted Tuesday and the child appeared at a hearing on Wednesday, authorities said. Child Protective Services said it's investigating, too.

What happens to the 11-year-old?

KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said authorities will have to figure out if the child will be held in juvenile custody or go back home with their family while the courts determine if the child committed the crimes.

After a ruling is issued, the child will either be placed in state custody or go back to their family and ordered to go to counseling.

Since the child is 11, Roe said they can't be tried as an adult because the minimum age to be tried as an adult in Texas is 14.

"So, the juvenile justice system is primarily focused on rehabilitation and avoiding further criminal activity," Roe said. "This case is so unique ... it's not going to surprise me at all if we're looking at rehab and supervision for this individual."

Roe said three charges were filed against the child because there were likely three different acts of misconduct during the incidents.

Mother of the victim

The mother, who KHOU 11 is not identifying to protect the child, initially asked the school to investigate what she thought was a somewhat minor incident after her son’s backpack was thrown out of the school bus window. Instead, once the onboard camera was reviewed, she said the school asked her to come in to speak with an Aldine ISD police officer who told her that the video showed her son being sexually abused by another student.

The mother said she took her son to the hospital when she found blood after he used the bathroom. She said her son is too young to understand what happened but she's having a difficult time coming to terms with what her son said he’s experienced.

“Inside I am dying,” the mother said. “Days of questioning, days of talking to my child, the details became more and more graphic each and every time.”

Aldine ISD statement

"The Aldine ISD Police Department has presented the investigation findings to the Harris County DA’s office. Formal charges have been filed by the DA’s office.

"The safety and security of our students is our priority and we take all situations seriously. When we receive information regarding a possible harmful situation, the appropriate authorities are immediately notified and we immediately conduct a thorough investigation."

Rekha Muddaraj on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Lauren Talarico on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Child abuse resources & services

If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse of any kind, there is help available. You can start by contacting one of these agencies or organizations.

Children's Assessment Center 1-800-252-5400

Childhelp 1-800-4-A-CHILD

Houston Police Department Juvenile Division 713-731-5353

Crime Stoppers of Houston 713-521-4600