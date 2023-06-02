'Inside, I am dying' | Woman says her 6-year-old son was sexually assaulted on school bus

Aldine ISD Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old boy, raped, his mother says by an older student in the back of a school bus.

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway in Aldine ISD after a mother says her 6-year-old son was raped in the back of a bus by an older student. The mother says the assaults happened several times over a five-month period.

The mother, who KHOU 11 is not identifying to protect the child, says the district discovered the assaults while reviewing school bus footage over a different incident.

Last week, the mother asked the school to investigate what she thought was a somewhat minor incident after her son’s backpack was thrown out of the school bus window. Instead, once the onboard camera was reviewed, she says the school asked her to come in to speak with an Aldine ISD police officer, who told her that the video showed her son being sexually abused by another student.

On Monday, Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews with the New Black Panther Nation held a press conference alongside the mother and said investigators have gathered additional footage which shows the abuse going back months. The abuse is allegedly by at least one middle school student who would lure the first grader to the back of the bus, saying it was a game, according to the mother.

“How is it that a 6-year-old is on the bus with a 13-year-old?” Quanell X asked. “This mother’s child was raped over and over and over again for months on the back of one of these school buses.”

The district refused an interview with KHOU 11, but in a statement said the incident involves, “two of our elementary-age students.” When asked for clarification on the older boy being in middle school, KHOU 11 didn’t get a response.

Last week, the mother says she took her son to the hospital when she discovered blood after he used the bathroom.

“I don’t want to get too graphic because it’s that graphic… but there is internal damage,” Quanell X said.

Mentally, the mother says her son is too young to understand what has happened, but she is having a difficult time coming to terms with what her son says he’s experienced.

“Inside I am dying,” the mother said. “Days of questioning, days of talking to my child, the details became more and more graphic each and every time.”

Community advocates and this mother want bus aides to be placed on all Aldine ISD busses immediately. They also want camera footage to be viewed daily and counseling be offered to this child and family. In addition, they’re calling for the supervisors at the Aldine ISD Transportation Center to be fired and the bus driver to be charged.

Aldine ISD released the following statement to KHOU11:

“The safety of our students continues to be the top priority for Aldine ISD and we are committed to providing a safe environment in the classroom as well as when being transported to and from school. Campus leaders consistently work to monitor student behavior and communicate with parents to resolve concerns when incidents occur. An investigation by Aldine ISD PD and district officials immediately began on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 23 after district administration became aware that an incident occurred on a district bus involving two of our elementary-age students. CPS was notified. Once the investigation has concluded, appropriate action will be taken based on investigation findings. Because this is an active investigation, and due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we are unable to provide additional details to protect the privacy of student information.”

Child Protective Services confirms they are investigating too.