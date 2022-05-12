Houston police officer injured after truck crashes into patrol car during traffic stop

Officers evaluated the driver at the scene and determined that he may have been driving while intoxicated. He has since been charged with a DWI.

HOUSTON — A police officer was injured after a truck crashed into a patrol car during a traffic stop in northwest Houston Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The officer was parked in his patrol car near the intersection of West Montgomery and Beall with emergency lights on as a form of traffic control. Police said a white Toyota Tacoma crashed into the patrol car, spinning it around, before continuing to drive northbound.

The driver was eventually stopped when police said his car had mechanical issues.

Officers evaluated the driver at the scene and determined that he may have been driving while intoxicated. Police said they did find open containers of alcohol in the truck. He has since been charged with a DWI.