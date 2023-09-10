Court documents: Houston pastor accused of sexually assaulting a girl 600 times over a 12-year period

HOUSTON — A Houston pastor is accused of raping a family member several times inside his church and eventually impregnating her, according to court documents.
Robert Carter, 39, turned himself in to Harris County authorities early Monday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest last month. He’s charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.
According to court documents, the rape started in 2018 when the victim was 7 years old and lasted until she was 19. Court records say she was raped at least 600 times.
Court documents state, the assaults happened at his home, in a grocery store parking lot, and several times at a church office where Carter worked.
When the victim was 16 years old, she secretly had Carter’s baby, according to court documents. She gave birth in a closet, and Carter took the baby to a firehouse.
Court documents said some of this happened when Carter was an employee at Greater Bible Way Church.
He is currently listed online as senior pastor of Sanctuary Church of Jesus Christ in downtown Houston.