Court documents: Houston pastor accused of sexually assaulting a girl 600 times over a 12-year period

HOUSTON — A Houston pastor is accused of raping a family member several times inside his church and eventually impregnating her, according to court documents.

Robert Carter, 39, turned himself in to Harris County authorities early Monday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest last month. He’s charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, the rape started in 2018 when the victim was 7 years old and lasted until she was 19. Court records say she was raped at least 600 times.

Court documents state, the assaults happened at his home, in a grocery store parking lot, and several times at a church office where Carter worked.

When the victim was 16 years old, she secretly had Carter’s baby, according to court documents. She gave birth in a closet, and Carter took the baby to a firehouse.

Court documents said some of this happened when Carter was an employee at Greater Bible Way Church.