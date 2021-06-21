Violent weekend included shooting at what HCSO was told was party at Airbnb

There were more than a dozen shootings across the Houston area over the weekend.

HOUSTON — It was a violent weekend across the Houston area, as investigators were looking into more than a dozen shootings.

One of those shooting happened at a house party that was being held at an Airbnb property, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says when they arrived at that scene in the 14000 block of Maximos Drive that people scattered. They found two people shot -- a 17-year-old shot in the buttocks and a 19-year-old shot in the abdomen.

According to the sheriff's office, a suspect vehicle was noticed and authorities gave chase. The suspects crashed and ran from the scene. As for the people in the car, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says it was three males.

The rise in crime has local leaders concerned.

"It's almost like another pandemic on top of another pandemic," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

"These are unbelievable times for Houston and Harris County,” said Crime-Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious.

Drime-Stoppers has been busy educating people about how to protect themselves. Among their tips -- staying aware of what's around you, don't be too involved with your phone or have headphones on. Also park in well-lit and busy areas.