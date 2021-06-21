'These are unbelievable times' | Crime Stoppers working with communities to combat crime spike

There were more than a dozen shootings, some of them deadly, over Father's Day weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas — A Ring camera caught a young woman frantically seeking help as gunfire goes off in the background during a weekend incident in Spring.

One person died and two others were injured in what’s described as an ambush-style attack.

It was one of more than a dozen shootings, including drive-by and domestic violence incidents, that left a number of people dead.

"These are unbelievable times for Houston and Harris County,” said Crime-Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious.

She told us past years may have had more murders or certain types of crime. But the brazenness of many recent attacks is what stands out.

"The targeting of families, the waiting for people to come home and then rushing in to commit a crime,” said Mankarious.

A violent weekend in the Houston area spilled into this morning. Multiple shootings, some deadly, range from drive-bys to domestic violence. Several groups, including Crime Stoppers, have new initiatives to try and combat the surge.

Crime Stoppers recently started hosting community meetings, sometimes in victim’s homes, to share information and resources.

"And, to be very honest with you, we have never been as busy as we are now,” said Mankarious.

Part of the mission is educating the public on the different agencies or political offices that have a hand in fighting crime and/or the criminal justice process.

"We respect all of our elected officials, we’re so lucky to have people here who are serving," said Mankarious. "But the community is frustrated, the community is tired and the community is now scared.”

Mankarious says the community, whether it be Bellaire or Baytown, Sunnyside or Spring, has a role to play in ending the violence that seems to go up on the weekends.

Find out more about how Crime Stoppers is combatting violence here.