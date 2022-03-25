HPD: Man charged, accused of killing wife in front of teen daughter, two others

Police believe Francisco Jimenez, 51, attacked his wife during an argument Wednesday night. Another couple living in the apartment said they also saw him stab her.

HOUSTON — A man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, authorities said.

51-year-old Francisco Jimenez is charged with murder, according to Houston police. His wife has been identified as 35-year-old Yennis Olga Llanes Garcia.

Police got a call about the stabbing around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Garcia was pronounced dead in the family's apartment on Woodsman Trail.

While HFD paramedics were looking over her, Jimenez came back to the apartment and left again in a vehicle, investigators said.

Paramedics were able to get his license plate number and passed it to police. Officers found Jimenez shortly after about a mile away from the scene.

The couple's 13-year-old daughter and another couple told police they saw the attack happen in front of them. None of them was physically hurt.

A lieutenant at the scene said the attack might have happened during an argument.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless, or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.