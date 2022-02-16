Loose money in Heights bank parking lot prompts search for burglars

The cash was blowing around the parking lot of a Frost Bank ATM, and now police are looking for whoever's responsible.

HOUSTON — Money seen blowing around a bank parking lot in the Heights early Wednesday has the Houston Police Department looking for a burglary suspect.

Police say they received a call of a burglary in progress around 3:30 a.m. at the Frost Bank on 11th Street near Beverly Street.

When officers arrived, they say they noticed money blowing around the parking lot and an ATM broken into.

A Ford pickup was seen near the bank, but no suspects were located.

Officers said neighbors alerted them of a second vehicle that may have been involved and secured it. Money was also found near the second vehicle.

Leftover cash from the scene was collected, and Houston police said the Burglary and Theft Unit will continue investigating.

Houston police also say if you come across any of the money involved in the burglary, to hold onto it and contact police.

They are also looking for surveillance video and doorbell camera footage that nearby residents may have.