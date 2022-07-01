Houston-area mom arrested after being accused of putting son in trunk because he had COVID-19

Sarah Beam has been charged with endangering a child.

HOUSTON — The Houston-area mom accused of putting her son in the trunk because he had COVID-19 was arrested Saturday, according to court documents.

Sarah Beam, a teacher at Cypress Falls High School in the Cy-Fair Independent School District, has posted bond and is no longer in jail. She is charged with endangering a child.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired January 7.

According to court documents, Beam took the 13-year-old boy to a drive-thru COVID testing site at Pridgeon Stadium on Monday, January 3, for additional testing.

A CFISD employee who was gathering information from people in line said Beam told her the boy was in the trunk because she didn't want to be exposed to the virus.

The employee asked the woman to open the trunk, and she confirmed the boy was there, according to court documents.

She alerted Cy-Fair ISD police and provided the woman's license plate number and other information used to identify her.

The boy wasn't hurt but the Texas Department of Public Safety officials said he could have been if there'd been an accident since he wasn't protected by a seat belt, as required by law.