HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Police are looking for an intruder who broke into a home in north Harris County Monday morning and shot a man to death.

This happened in the 3600 block of Arbor Trails Drive.

The man's wife told deputies she was at work and at about 10:30 a.m. she got an alert from her alarm system about a possible intruder in her home. The woman said she tried to call her husband but couldn't reach him.

The woman said she left work at about 1:30 p.m. and when she made it home she found her husband shot to death.

The woman called 911 and while she waited for EMS to arrive, she had her neighbors perform CPR on her husband.

Paramedics showed up and pronounced him dead on scene.

Deputies said at this time it does not appear anything was stolen. They believe the suspect entered the home through the garage. The only description given was a black man wearing a hoodie.

The couple has been living in the home for three years, according to deputies. They have surveillance cameras on the outside of their house.

Investigators are in the process of reviewing the cameras and interviewing neighbors.

If you have any information on this case or the suspect please call HCSO Homicide at 713-273-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM