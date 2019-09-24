Jurors heard on Tuesday the 911 call made by Amber Guyger moments after the Dallas police officer shot Botham Jean inside his own apartment.

Guyger, 31, is charged with murder in 26-year-old Jean's death. The officer had gotten off work but was still in uniform when she went to the wrong apartment, thinking it was her own.

She says she believed Jean was an intruder in her apartment when she shot him. She lived one floor below Jean.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors presented their opening statements Monday, laying out what they expect jurors to hear over the course of the trial, which is expected to last up to two weeks.

Prosecutors said Guyger missed several cues that she was going the wrong direction and walking into the wrong apartment in the minutes before she killed Jean.

Defense attorneys said the hallways looked the same and Guyger reasonably believed she was walking into her own home when she encountered the man inside. Defense attorney Robert Rogers said Guyger shot him in self-defense.

Jean's door was defective and was unlocked when Guyger used her electronic key on it.

Jurors were also shown the body camera footage from the officers who responded to the shooting call on Sept. 6, 2018, at the South Side Flats apartments.

Day 2 testimony:

Karla Rivera is a 911 call taker with the Dallas Police Department. Jurors heard Guyger's 911 call while Rivera was on the witness stand. Two of Jean's family members left while the call was played, and his parents kept their heads down.

Sgt. Stephen Williams oversees the body camera and dash camera management at the Dallas Police Department. He said Guyger checked out her body camera that day at 7:47 a.m. and checked it back in at 9:26 p.m.

Officer Michael Lee was one of the first responding officers in Jean's apartment. His body-camera footage was played for jurors. The footage showed officers struggling to get inside the apartment building without a code and eventually making their way to the fourth floor. Guyger runs up to the officers and starts to explain what happened. She shows them into the apartment. Lee tells her to go outside. His partner immediately starts performing CPR on Jean. "Come on chief," Lee says to Jean. His partner shouts, "Tell them to get here fast" of the paramedics. Lee tells him to keep performing CPR. Both officers keep encouraging Jean to "come on" and to talk to them. The footage shows other officers arriving and moving around to find bandages to apply pressure to Jean's wounds.

Officer Torey Dugas was another responding officer at Jean's apartment. His body-camera footage captures more officers trying to get into the apartment building. One officer says, "You said Guyger, right? That was my classmate." Someone else mentions she shot someone. Prosecutor Jason Hermus uses still images from the body camera footage to show where Guyger was parked on the fourth floor and how the vantage point shows the skyline and the roof of the apartments, which would be different from where she normally parks on the third floor.

Day 1 testimony:

Alyssa Findley, Botham Jean's sister, testified that her brother was excited for his upcoming birthday when she had spoken to him before his death. She said he had recently had a wisdom tooth removed and had finally been cleared to eat ice cream. He was eating ice cream when Guyger entered his apartment. Findley said her brother smoked marijuana to counteract his ADHD. His apartment likely smelled like marijuana when Guyger entered.

Sgt. Robert Watson was Guyger's supervisor on the southeast crime response team. He described the team's work, which largely included arresting suspects. The group was assisting the SWAT team the day of Jean's death. Watson also explained the Dallas Police Department procedures for responding to burglary calls and barricaded persons. He said the department's general orders require officers call for backup.

Officer Martin Rivera was Guyger's partner. They had also been involved in an intimate relationship in the past. Rivera said he was no longer in a sexual relationship with Guyger. Their text and call history was entered into evidence showing they had been flirting and sending sexually-explicit messages throughout the day. Guyger was on the phone with Rivera for more than 16 minutes on her way home. It was 3 minutes and 44 seconds between the end of her call with Rivera and the beginning of the 911 call when Guyger reported she had shot Jean. Guyger also texted Rivera twice while she was on the phone with 911.

