HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for at least three suspects who allegedly shot and killed a father who risked his life to protect a teen who was getting robbed.

Two suspects are Hispanic males between the ages of 16 and 20. Both are slim built, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In the murder of Moyses Arreguin, we are searching for at least (3) suspects. Two are younger Hispanic males, 16-20 years old, slim built. Fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan. Will update as more information becomes available. #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 29, 2018

The suspects fled in four door, dark colored sedan.

On Friday, Moyses Arreguin, 28, witnessed a 16-year-old getting robbed in front of his home on West Hardy Road and Ranch View Trail. According to his wife, he grabbed a bat and immediately ran two houses over to protect the 16-year-old.

“His last words were, run inside.” 16YO Sergio Bruno thankful to be alive. His neighbor was shot, killed protecting the teen from 2 armed robbers. Sergio says they’re younger Hispanic men, gray car, who tried shooting at the teen. They missed, hit pot. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/san6Wsrctg — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 28, 2018

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this crime and/or the suspects to please call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

© 2018 KHOU