HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for at least three suspects who allegedly shot and killed a father who risked his life to protect a teen who was getting robbed.
Two suspects are Hispanic males between the ages of 16 and 20. Both are slim built, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The suspects fled in four door, dark colored sedan.
On Friday, Moyses Arreguin, 28, witnessed a 16-year-old getting robbed in front of his home on West Hardy Road and Ranch View Trail. According to his wife, he grabbed a bat and immediately ran two houses over to protect the 16-year-old.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on this crime and/or the suspects to please call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.