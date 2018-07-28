HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A father of two was shot and killed Friday night while helping a teenager who was being robbed at gunpoint, according to deputies.

Moyses Arreguin, 28, witnessed the robbery from his home on West Hardy Road and Ranch View Trail. According to his wife, he grabbed a bat and immediately ran two houses over to protect the 16-year-old.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident said Arreguin was able to hit one of the two suspects, allowing time for the teen to escape. The suspects then fired a gun, striking Arreguin twice, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

“If you could choose your neighbor, you’d choose him.” That’s his family, friends describe 28YO Moyses Arreguín who was shot, killed protecting 16YO teen neighbor from armed robbers last night. @HCSOTexas investigating the death of the husband and father of 2 little girls #khou11 pic.twitter.com/yySYwvSqBR — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 28, 2018

Deputies are checking the neighborhood for surveillance video. They say the suspects left in a dark colored sedan.

If you have any information about this crime please call HCSO at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

