HCSO asks community to help identify kidnapping, robbery suspect

The suspect forced the victim to drive to a store so he could withdraw money from an ATM machine, according to the sheriff's office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to identify a kidnapping suspect.

HCSO said the 55-year-old victim was driving southbound on Highway 6 just south of Westpark Tollway when a man in a black Chevrolet truck flagged him down on March 9.

HCSO said the victim pulled into a parking lot with the suspect, who got out of his truck and told him there was something wrong with one of the victim's tires.

The suspect allegedly grabbed a bag of tools and tapped on the tire, claiming he fixed it, then demanded a $500 payment. When the victim said he didn't have any money, HCSO said the suspect grabbed a knife and handgun from his truck and got into the victim's vehicle.

According to HCSO, the suspect made the victim drive to a nearby store, followed him to an ATM machine and attempted to withdraw money from the victim's account.

HCSO said the suspect was seen on surveillance video holding a weapon to the victim's back at the store.