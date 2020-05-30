HCSO: Man pulls out gun during argument at Katy bar about recent shooting, fires at group of people

Harris County deputies say the man fired into the air before setting his aim on a group of people. They're still searching for the suspect.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search is on a man accused of firing a gun into a group of people early Saturday at a bar in the Katy area, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. at the Midpoint Bar + Eatery in the 20900 block of the Katy Freeway.

Investigators are trying to identify the man, who they said got into a disagreement with group about a recent shooting.

He allegedly went to his car and grabbed a handgun before returning and shooting into the air, and then firing one shot at the group.

Deputies said one person was hit in the arm, but he's expected to be OK. He was taken to the hospital by responding paramedics.

"At the moment, he's being patched up and then he's going to be released," Sgt. F. McGregor said.

For now, deputies are trying to learn more about the shooter. McGregor said all they have is a first name. They will be reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses for more clues, officers said.

