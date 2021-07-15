HPD: Inmate charged after HCSO deputy shot inside clinic area of Ben Taub Hospital

Thaddeus Lewis has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

HOUSTON — A suspect has been charged after a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot Wednesday inside the clinic area of Ben Taub Hospital.

Lewis is accused of shooting the deputy who was guarding him for his doctor's appointment at the hospital.

Houston police said the deputy escorted Lewis to the restroom. While in the restroom, Lewis attacked the deputy, and the two got into a struggle. Police said during the struggle, Lewis got ahold of the deputy's gun, and the gun went off.

A bullet struck the deputy in the hand.

The hospital staff was able to treat the deputy and detain Lewis until officers arrived.

Officers then took Lewis back to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Lewis was in custody on charges for possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a weapon.

