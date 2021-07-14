HPD: Deputy shot in the hand inside the clinic area of Ben Taub Hospital, suspect detained

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the deputy’s wound was non-life-threatening.

HOUSTON — A Harris County deputy was shot in the hand by an inmate Wednesday afternoon inside the clinic area of Ben Taub Hospital.

Houston police responded to a call of shooting at the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. HCSO said a deputy assigned to security at the hospital was escorting an inmate to the restroom on the fifth floor when a struggle began.

Officials said the deputy's weapon went off, and he was struck in the left hand. They said the deputy, a 36-year veteran with the department, is being treated and is in stable condition.

HPD commanders & PIO are at Ben Taub Hospital on reports a Harris County deputy was shot in the hand inside the hospital.

The suspect is detained & there is no longer a threat in the hospital.

No other known injuries.

Authorities said the inmate, who was at the hospital for a doctor's appointment, was not injured.

Officials said four hospital employees rushed to the deputy after the shooting and even helped detain the inmate. They said without the hospital employees, the situation may have escalated further.

Deputies said the inmate was in custody on charges for possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a weapon.

Houston police is handling the criminal investigation, and charges will be determined by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.