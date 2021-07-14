HPD: Deputy shot in the hand inside the clinic area of Ben Taub Hospital, suspect detained

HOUSTON — A Harris County deputy was shot in the hand by an inmate Wednesday afternoon inside the clinic area of Ben Taub Hospital.
Houston police responded to a call of shooting at the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. HCSO said a deputy assigned to security at the hospital was escorting an inmate to the restroom on the fifth floor when a struggle began.
Officials said the deputy's weapon went off, and he was struck in the left hand. They said the deputy, a 36-year veteran with the department, is being treated and is in stable condition.
Authorities said the inmate, who was at the hospital for a doctor's appointment, was not injured.
Officials said four hospital employees rushed to the deputy after the shooting and even helped detain the inmate. They said without the hospital employees, the situation may have escalated further.
Deputies said the inmate was in custody on charges for possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a weapon.
Houston police is handling the criminal investigation, and charges will be determined by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.