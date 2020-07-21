HCSO deputy relieved of duty after being charged with sexual assault

The alleged sexual assault happened in March.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty after being charged with sexual assault.

The deputy has been identified as 45-year-old Kenneth Reed.

HCSO said on March 18, a woman reported that a uniformed deputy sexually assaulted her with his hands after she encountered him in the 15700 Bammel Village Drive -- which is near Cypress Creek Parkway.

The woman told investigators she had driven to the location with plans to take a walk with her daughter.

An investigation revealed that Reed initiated a conversation with the woman and then told her to put her daughter back into her vehicle. Reed then allegedly called the woman over to his patrol car and sexually assaulted her.

According to HCSO, Reed has been on non-law enforcement duty since the allegation was made in March.

Now that he has been charged, an Internal Affairs review will be conducted and its findings will be presented to the Sheriff’s Administrative Disciplinary Committee.

The committee will recommend any possible disciplinary action, which could include termination of employment.

Investigators urge any other possible victims to contact the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division at 713-274-5003.