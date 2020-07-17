Warrants have been issued for Sean Purdy and Jerry Edward Cox II after the 4th of July weekend incident in Lake Monroe, Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monroe County prosecutors have issued warrants for two people involved in an incident at the lake over July 4th weekend.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Erika Oliphant requested warrants for the arrest of two people involved in the Lake Monroe incident.

The official charging documents were filed in the Monroe Circuit Court on July 17, 2020, alleging the following criminal offenses:

Sean M. Purdy is alleged to have committed Criminal Confinement, Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury; and Intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

Jerry Edward Cox II is alleged to have committed Aiding, Inducing or Causing Criminal Confinement; Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury; Intimidation, and two charges of Battery.

The confrontation was recorded on video and shared to Facebook.

Vauhxx Booker, a Black man, claims he was attacked and held against his will by a group of white men.

Booker posted videos taken by himself and others of the incident on his Facebook page. Booker’s attorney, Katherine Liell, says the FBI is investigating the case as a possible hate crime.

Booker claims there had been words exchanged between the two groups earlier in the day and he had gone to smooth things out.

He said he was hit, had hair torn out and held against a tree.