Man shoots into neighbor's home in Atascocita because of barking dogs, Pct. 4 says

Russell Day is accused of being intoxicated when he opened fire on his neighbor's house with an assault rifle because their dogs were barking.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County man was arrested and charged with a felony after Precinct 4 officials said he shot a gun into his neighbor's house in the early-morning hours on Tuesday because their dogs had been barking all day.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials, 56-year-old Russell Day was intoxicated when he went to his neighbor's house on Cedar Grove Court, banged on the front door and opened fire just after 1 a.m. They said he shot through the front door and windows.

As he was shooting, Day demanded to be let inside the house, according to investigators.

When deputies got there, they said they saw Day leaving the scene in a car. They pulled the vehicle over and arrested Day, who had multiple guns and plenty of ammunition, including a semi-automatic assault rifle.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.