HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Galena Park Independent School District employee has been charged with assault after he was accused of inappropriately touching a student with special needs.

The employee has been identified as 67-year-old Sergio Lopez. He has not been arrested.

According to court documents, Lopez would often ride the school bus with the victim -- who is 13 years old.

In numerous videos that were recorded by the school bus cameras, Lopez was seen touching the victim on the leg, court records read. The victim could be seen pushing Lopez's hand away.

In another video, Lopez does the same thing and it appears he picks up his right hand and tells the victim to "sshhh," court records said.

Before these incidents, Lopez was allegedly caught on camera kissing the victim around her face -- on two different occasions.

The district has since fired Lopez.

Court records explained the victim has been diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange syndrome, a genetic disorder that manifests itself in a wide range of physical, cognitive and medical challenges. The victim has a very severe speech impediment and typically only makes grunting sounds.

Lopez was allegedly very familiar with the victim's medical conditions.

