FBCSO: Active SWAT scene in Fort Bend County

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the suspect stayed in a Richmond home after others were evacuated. Residents should avoid the area.

RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid the area of an active SWAT scene in Richmond. It's happening in the 18000 block of Fairy Wren Lane.

According to Captain Dalia Simons, deputies have been there since they got a call about a family disturbance at 3 a.m. They were told by a woman that someone opened fire in the house. Fort Bend County hostage negotiators and a SWAT team showed up shortly after.

After hours of negotiation, two juveniles and one other adult were evacuated safely. They said the suspect is still inside. As of 1:10 p.m., the situation is still active.

"If he's watching the news and he sees us, we're here. We're trying to help you. We're trying to see what kind of assistance you need," said Captain Simons. "Please speak to us, talk to us, let us know something."

There is no information on what led up to the shooting or who the suspect is.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

KHOU on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube