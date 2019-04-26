HOUSTON — The Houston postal worker who kidnapped and murdered another postal worker in 2017 pleaded guilty Friday.

Don Gaines, 31, faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced in August.

Gaines abducted his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Gina Roy, from the postal station on Aldine Bender Road where they both worked.

After the victim's family reported her missing, Gaines confessed to investigators that he choked Roy in her car and drove her to Louisiana, thinking she was dead.

During the trip, Roy regained consciousness so Gaines drove her to a secluded area off I-10. He dragged her into a wooded area, shot her and left her body behind when he drove back to Houston.

Investigators used Roy's GPS device to verify Gaines' story. They found her remains four weeks after she was murdered.

"When someone takes the life of one of our employees, we will stop at nothing to identify those responsible and bring them to justice," said U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge Adrian Gonzalez. "We extend our appreciation to all our local, state and federal partners that assisted in this investigation."

Roy and Gaines had two children together.

