HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 19-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather was arrested and charged after authorities said she stabbed a woman at a Cypress house last weekend.

On Friday, deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Cathedral Falls Drive in regards to an in-progress assault call.

When deputies arrived, the victim was found with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Iyanna Mayweather was identified as the suspect in the attack and she was detained at the scene. Deputies said Mayweather and the victim were in a verbal argument that escalated to the stabbing. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the biceps.

Mayweather was arrested and booked on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

She posted bond.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor with 10th round TKO in 'The Money Fight'

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather says he has 'lost a step,' expects challenge from Conor McGregor