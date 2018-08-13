The man accused of fatally shooting a father at a parking lot in Clearwater, Florida, was arrested on manslaughter charges Monday, authorities said. The shooting of Markeis McGlockton reignited the debate over Florida's "stand your ground law" after the local sheriff's office declined to bring charges in the case last month.

Michael Drejka, 47, was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, the State Attorney's office said. His bond has been set at $100,000. Officials said the decision to press charges was consistent under Florida law.

"It's about time," McGlockton family attorney Benjamin Crump said of the arrest. Crump gained national prominence representing Trayvon Martin's family after the black 17-year-old was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012.

