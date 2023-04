The conditions of the victims that were shot are unknown.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and multiple people were injured Thursday in a shooting in the Fifth Ward, according to Houston police.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Noble, which is just east of the Eastex Freeway near Brewster Street.

Police didn't provide many details but said the victims that were shot were men. The conditions of those who survived are unknown.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area of the shooting.

Correction: 3200 Noble at Brewster https://t.co/EMmkygqzJT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2023